Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Cameron Crump to Service Center Manager in Lexington, Kentucky

LEXINGTON, S.C. (August 7, 2024) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Cameron Crump has been promoted to service center manager in Lexington, Kentucky.

Crump started his career at the Dalton service center in Georgia as a freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including management trainee in Dalton, inbound and outbound dock supervisor in Mobile, Alabama, pickup and delivery operations manager in Dalton and, most recently, assistant service center manager at the South Charlotte service center in North Carolina.

“Throughout his ten years with our company, Cameron has demonstrated his dedication to building strong relationships and advancing Southeastern’s culture,” said Jason Hood, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “We’re excited to witness how his commitment to providing exemplary service to our customers continues to drive success across our operations in Lexington.”

Crump is excited to relocate to Lexington, Kentucky and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. Dedication to service quality and a formalized quality improvement process, adopted in 1985, has resulted in more than 570 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

