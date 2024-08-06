Freight broker ArcBest joins TriumphPay financial network

The logistics payments process could soon get more efficient for some users, as Texas-based payments network provider TriumphPay said that freight broker ArcBest had joined its platform.

According to ArcBest, the move will let it better serve carriers, improve operational efficiency, and enhance payment security in transportation and logistics.

“Our carrier network is essential in delivering top-tier service to our customers, and we value the collaborative relationships we have with them. Carriers depend on us to pay them quickly and efficiently, and TriumphPay’s payment system enables us to meet these expectations,” Steven Leonard, chief commercial officer and president of asset-light logistics at ArcBest, said in a release. “Providing enhanced visibility into payment status and a faster, more secure payment process strengthens our position as a preferred partner for carriers in our network.”

TriumphPay says its transportation payments network offers a secure network for presentment, audit, and payment of transportation invoices. Other recent transportation sector firms to join the network include C.H. Robinson, Coyote Logistics, and Knight-Swift.











