DHL Express says program will help U.S. small businesses grow globally

International express shipping service provider DHL Express today said it has launched a program to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the U.S. grow globally by providing them with better access to shipping resources and business support.

The creation of the “Small Business PartnerSHIP Program” follows the results of a June survey showing that DHL’s SME customers in the U.S. say international expansion is a key focus. Over half of the 1,000 survey respondents (53%) said international growth is the biggest opportunity for their business.

Accordingly, the new program will be available for SMEs at no additional cost, providing access to benefits such as: shipping promo codes and discounts, simplified shipping solutions such as the MyDHL+ shipping platform, the Global Trade Services (MyGTS) for guidance on international shipping regulations, and the GoGreen Plus program to reduce carbon emissions associated with shipments.

DHL also said that SMEs can now access e-commerce guidance, mentorship, informative webinars and events, and dedicated support from Certified International Specialists. Plus, they will receive content through the company’s “Discover” site, which provides tips, trends, and best practices to navigate the ever-evolving global trade landscape.