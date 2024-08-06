Loqate names HERE Technologies foundational partner supporting address verification for e-commerce

HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced that it has been named a foundational partner for Loqate, a GBG solution and the market-leading global address verification platform. The partnership expansion grows a 15-year relationship between the two companies.

Using advanced HERE map data, geocoder and routing algorithms, Loqate is able to bolster its robust Capture and Verify software platforms that support thousands of businesses across the retail, transportation and logistics, financial services and healthcare sectors. Loqate’s software seamlessly captures and validates more than two billion business and residential addresses worldwide, ensuring businesses around the world can reach their growing customer base.

“By growing our longstanding partnership with HERE, we are able to expand the volume and accuracy of our addressing platform, helping leading businesses expand into new markets worldwide,” said Stuart Watt, Head of Global Data Strategy at Loqate. “Our platform provides customers with verified addressing information, ensuring they can ship to end customers with confidence. Having accurate address information also provides a more accurate estimated time of arrival.”

The Loqate platform helps end customers enter their address in the fewest keystrokes possible, simplifying the checkout process for e-commerce businesses, while verifying that accurate address information has been collected. The platform currently supports global brands like ASOS, Kohl’s, Sephora and HSBC with essential address verification shipment needs.

“With the boom of e-commerce over the past four years, now more than ever businesses need verified address information to ease the strain on supply chains and ensure they meet the rapid delivery needs of their customers,” said Stuart Ryan, SVP and General Manager of the Americas at HERE. “As a trusted partner of Loqate providing advanced data and solutions, we are proud to help them meet their mission to help every business in the world reach every customer in the world.”