ELOKON Reveals Trends & Tips on Global Forklift Safety for ASSP Safety 2024 Conference

Leader in automated forklift safety and fleet management systems will feature ELOshield proximity detection system and. ELOfleet fleet management solution along with recent material handling safety trends in European and global warehouses in seminar by CEO Alex Glasmacher

ATLANTA—August 6, 2024—ELOKON, Inc., a leading innovator in automated forklift safety and fleet management systems, today unveiled emerging trends in forklift safety along with tips on how to ensure workforce safety in dynamic warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities. These trends and tips will be discussed in depth in ELOKON’s booth (#1564)—and a seminar by ELOKON CEO Alex Glasmacher—at the American Society of Safety Professionals’ Safety 2024 Conference and Exposition August 7-9 in Denver.

Forklift accidents resulting in serious injuries total 34,900 annually, according to the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA), with 95 people on average seriously injured every day and one person killed every four days in the US alone.

“While protecting employees is—or should be—a key priority for any company, far too many forklift-related injuries and fatalities continue to plague the workplace, in large part due to human error—and that must change,” said Mark Stanton, president & general manager of ELOKON. “Fortunately, as warehouses and manufacturing plants become more dynamic and automated, new technology advancements are emerging to offer safety professionals and operation managers new ways of protecting their employees and valuable equipment alike.”

The modern advancements highlighted in ELOKON’s new article include:

• Growing use of automation, including autonomous forklifts

• Rising use of artificial intelligence

• Advancements in sensor technology

• Emergence of wearable safety devices

As these trends are put into practice, companies can further benefit by establishing and following safety procedures/rules within their facilities, including improving visibility within the facility; placing floor markings to mark hazards and high traffic areas or pedestrian walkways; conducting pre-operational checklists and maintenance; and implementing the wearable safety devices and remote fleet analysis tools to increase fleet data visibility to monitor fleet status and operation times anywhere in the world. More details about these rules can be found here.

ELOKON to showcase safety and management systems at Safety 2024

ELOKON will also showcase the ELOshield forklift safety and pedestrian detection system at Safety 2024, ELOshield is compatible with all forklifts regardless of vendor or age, as well as ELOfleet, ELOKON’s cloud-based forklift fleet management solution. ELOshield and ELOfleet are used by many of the world’s largest companies to make their facilities safer and more efficient.

ELOKON CEO to Outline Current Safety Trends in Global/European Material Handling & Safety

During a seminar on August 8 at 4:15 p.m. at Safety 2024, Alex Glasmacher will expand on material handling safety trends by introducing how they apply to the European Union, outlining relevant safety solutions and technologies. He will focus on how sensor data is enabling new products and how to manage all material handling equipment (MHE) on one platform to facilitate safety within the workplace.

Read more on the 4 emerging trends in forklift safety here and the tips for improving forklift safety here.

About ELOKON

ELOKON is a specialist in forklift telematics and safety systems, providing cutting-edge solutions to help customers enhance safety, efficiency and productivity in their warehouses, logistics and manufacturing operations. Founded in 1986, ELOKON has offices in Germany, the USA and Poland, and serves customers in 46 countries worldwide. For more information, visit: http://www.elokon.com

Download the ELOKON digital media kit, including high resolution images, at https://www.elokon.com/en-US/press