Log-hub 4.3 Boosts Supply Chain Optimization with Advanced Visualization and Scenario Comparison

Log-hub, a tech leader in developing solutions for supply chain optimization, proudly announces the release of its latest update, Log-hub 4.3. This bi-monthly update introduces powerful new features for Log-hub’s flagship product, Supply Chain Apps, designed to enhance supply chain visualization, optimization, and sustainability. The Log-hub’s commitment to continuous improvement ensures that clients can optimize their operations and drive efficiency through data-driven decisions.

Here is an in-depth look at the key enhancements in Log-hub 4.3:

Heat Map: Visualizing Customer Distribution

The introduction of heat maps in Log-hub 4.3 allows users to create spatial representations of customer locations, making it easier to identify geographical concentrations of customers and their demand. Analysing these heat maps reveals patterns and trends in customer distribution, which can influence strategic decisions on warehouse placement, distribution routes, and inventory strategies. This insight is invaluable for market expansion and tailoring marketing efforts based on regional customer preferences, ultimately leading to optimized operations, improved customer service, and increased profitability.

Map Comparisons: Comprehensive Scenario Analysis

Log-hub 4.3 introduces map comparisons, allowing users to effortlessly compare maps from different apps within a designated workspace. This feature supports all Supply Chain Apps, enabling comparisons across various use cases, regions, and solutions. Users can select maps using a searchable dropdown or add all maps from a workspace for a comprehensive view. Additionally, the ability to merge maps from multiple apps provides a detailed comparison of end-to-end supply chain scenarios, including factory and customer locations, routes, and more. This holistic insight into various aspects of the supply chain empowers businesses to make informed decisions and optimize their operations.

Extension of the Log-hub KNIME nodes

Supply Chain Apps seamlessly extend beyond the traditional Excel environment, offering enhanced integration options that allow for direct and user-friendly optimization within users’ workflow environments. With the Log-hub 4.3 release, new KNIME Nodes have been introduced, including Location Planning, Network Design Plus, and Supply Chain Map. These additions expand integration options, enhancing flexibility and user-friendliness for seamlessly incorporating Supply Chain Apps into users’ systems. The dedicated KNIME Nodes empower users to efficiently tackle complex supply chain challenges with robust optimization solution.

Creating Maps via API: Enhanced Supply Chain Visibility

Log-hub 4.3 introduces the Supply Chain Map API, enhancing supply chain visibility and management by seamlessly integrating various map elements — such as warehouse locations, transportation routes, and shipping lanes — into a single, coherent map. Utilizing the KNIME Analytics platform, users can configure automated updates by scheduling regular data imports from systems such as sales and demand forecasting to ensure the map reflects the most current information, like customer demand. This automation eliminates manual updates, saving valuable time and effort, while enabling effortless monitoring of the entire supply chain for informed decision-making. Updated maps can be visualized within KNIME's interactive views, accessed via the Log-hub Platform, integrated with visualization tools like Tableau or Power BI, or embedded into internal systems for broader accessibility and collaboration.

Isochrone Enhancements: Enhanced Reachability Analysis

Isochrone maps are essential for reachability analysis in logistics and supply chains, identifying areas accessible within a specific time frame from a particular point. Log-hub’s Isochrone and Isochrone Plus Apps facilitate this analysis using various transportation modes, such as cars and trucks, with adjustable average vehicle speeds for complete customization. The Log-hub 4.3 release enhances isochrone maps with improved map popups providing layer explanations. Clicking on a map layer now reveals precise travel times to the center of that area, enabling users to determine serviceable areas, select facility locations, and analyse customer accessibility effectively.

CO2 Emission Enhancements: Driving Sustainability

In response to global sustainability initiatives, Log-hub introduced the CO2 Emissions App in 2022, enabling users to analyse the emissions of their shipments across road, rail, sea, and air transport. This app brings users closer to the net-zero goal by optimizing routes while considering sustainability objectives. With the Log-hub 4.3 release, this app has been enhanced with Scenario Comparison, allowing users to save and compare multiple CO2 emissions analysis scenarios. This feature helps identify bottlenecks and areas for improvement by analysing emissions from well-to-tank, tank-to-wheel, and other stages, including emissions over time and total emissions.

Conclusion

The Log-hub 4.3 update is a testament to the company's dedication to innovation and excellence in supply chain optimization. These new features provide clients with the tools needed to enhance visualization, streamline operations, and drive sustainability. Log-hub remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to make data-driven decisions, optimize their supply chains, and achieve their strategic goals.

About Log-hub:

Log-hub is a leading provider of AI-based Supply Chain Apps and expert Data, Analytics and AI services dedicated to revolutionizing supply chain optimization. With a focus on turning supply chain data into actionable insights, Log-hub empowers businesses to achieve operational excellence, cost reduction, and sustainability enhancement. As a global leader in supply chain optimization, Log-hub is committed to driving innovation and delivering tangible value to its clients.