Prism eLogistics (UK) Ltd partners with Nulogy to digitalise contract packing services

Nulogy, the leading global provider of contract packing software, has been chosen by Prism eLogistics, to digitalise its contract packing and shrink sleeving operations as the growing business focuses on enhancing agility, operational efficiency and quality.

Established in 2020, Prism eLogistics has built a strong reputation in the logistics industry, particularly within the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. Its expertise spans a wide range of products including beverages, cosmetics, personal care items, alcohol, and nutritional products, with services including shrink sleeving, storage, distribution, ecommerce, and secondary contract packing.

Operating from its headquarters in Basingstoke where shrink sleeving, fulfilment, contract packing, and remediation services have become a growing part of its offerings, Prism eLogistics sought to scale its business, eliminate paperwork, and enhance collaboration with brand customers through digitalisation.

Having previously relied on software tailored for ecommerce, which lacked functionality designed for the specific demands of its contract packing workflow, the team recognised the need for a system that was purpose-built for the growing co-packing area of their operations. Nulogy’s Shop Floor Solution emerged as the perfect fit and has been selected to optimise the company’s co-packing operations and drive efficiency and profitability.

"Digitalising our processes is a key component of our growth strategy," said Ian Wright, Sales Director at Prism eLogistics (UK) Ltd. "In the co-packing industry, where accuracy and efficiency are crucial, partnering with Nulogy will give us the real-time data and insights necessary to streamline operations, control costs, and improve our service quality.

“This solution is essential for supporting our current expansion and for positioning us to meet future demands, ensuring we continue to drive growth and deliver exceptional value to brand customers."

The Nulogy system digitalises the end-to-end contract packing workflow from estimating and planning jobs, to managing materials and inventory on the line, and optimising labour allocation. The system will also facilitate improved quality inspections, and efficient product recall processes with accurate batch tracking at the touch of a button. This enhanced recall readiness is essential when working with FMCG brands, allowing for rapid resolution of product issues and ensuring regulatory compliance. Implementation of the software will take place in the fourth quarter.

In line with its growth strategy, Prism eLogistics will also soon receive delivery of its second high-speed sleeving line and move to new larger premises, while still operating across its existing sites. Nulogy will ensure full control and visibility across all its locations, fully supporting the company's expansion plans. These significant investments have been made possible due to the continued support of Prism eLogistics’ parent company, Spearpoint Security Group Pte Ltd, based in Singapore.

Commenting on the investment, Paul Mitchell, Managing Director at Prism eLogistics (UK) Ltd, said, “The backing of Spearpoint Security Group has been instrumental in enabling us to make these significant advancements, positioning us for sustained growth and success in the highly competitive logistics and sleeving sectors.”

Josephine Coombe, Chief Commercial Officer, Europe, at Nulogy, concluded, “Forward-thinking companies like Prism eLogistics understand the importance of specialised digital solutions for managing their contract packing operations. Being ‘Powered by Nulogy’ gives co-packers a competitive edge by enabling superior service quality, improved throughput and traceability, and greater customer responsiveness. We look forward to supporting Prism eLogistics in improving operational efficiency, serving their brand customers more effectively, and supporting their growth in the market.”