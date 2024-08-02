Averitt Honored with a Geodis 2023 LTL Carrier of the Year Award

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. - Averitt has been recognized by GEODIS as a 2023 LTL Carrier of the Year. This accolade, presented at the GEODIS carrier conference on May 23rd, highlights Averitt’s exceptional performance in areas such as on-time service, extensive coverage within the GEODIS network, and the ability to bring overall value and flexibility to both GEODIS and their clients.

This is not the first time Averitt has been recognized by GEODIS. The company first received the LTL Carrier of the Year award in 2020, alongside the Truckload Carrier of the Year award.

"Being acknowledged by partners like GEODIS is always a great honor and a testament to our team's hard work," stated Kent Williams, Averitt’s executive vice president of sales and marketing. "At Averitt, our aim is to provide dependable service, and it is our dedicated associates who uphold this standard of excellence.”

