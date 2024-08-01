Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Beckhoff Launches Compact, Multi-I/O Interface for Endless Use Cases in One Device

August 1, 2024
Beckhoff’s new EL8601-8411 EtherCAT Terminal offers incredible interface flexibility in a compact, 12-mm-wide design. With up to 12 signal interfaces (8 x DI, 2 x DO, 1 x AI, 1 x AO) and nine signal types in one terminal, the multi-interface is ideal for numerous applications. These use cases include systems that require only a few complex signals or to enable highly flexible signal configuration on custom machines without adding single-purpose hardware.

The EL8601-8411 offers a large number of configurable combinations to create a compact solution for applications where only a few complex signals are required. For example, it can serve as an ideal complement to microcontrollers, such as the CX7000 Embedded PC, which offer a direct backplane connection to the Beckhoff I/O system.

In addition to the digital inputs and outputs, one analog input and one analog output can be configured as a current or voltage signal. The digital inputs with configurable filter times can also be used for 24 V HTL encoders with A/B track, including latch and gate function, or as an up/down counter with a counting frequency of up to 100 kHz. Two of the digital outputs can be used as a PWM signal that can be modulated in both pulse width and frequency in a range of 20 Hz to 25 kHz.

As such, the EL8601-8411 can operate in an extremely flexible manner. It can provide digital/analog, counter/PWM/analog, or encoder/PWM/analog configuration options for wide-ranging industrial automation applications.

