Swedish marine company opens battery factory near Seattle

The Swedish marine electrification equipment provider Echandia will establish a battery factory in Washington state, saying the move is a response to rapidly increasing demand in the American market.

According to Echandia, the U.S. government, shipowners, and operators are increasingly recognizing the financial and environmental benefits of reducing or eliminating dependence on fossil fuels.

The company chose the site in Marysville, Washington, about 35 miles north of Seattle, citing Washington's favorable business environment and proximity to key customers. According to Fredrik Hellström, CEO of Echandia Marine AB, the company is excited to provide new jobs in Washington and become a more prominent player in North America's expanding maritime electrification market.

Among Echandia’s projects is providing the power for a ship called “Sparky,” which the firm calls the world’s first full-size, fully electric ship-handling tugboat. The RSD-E Tug 2513 is currently serving the Ports of Auckland (POAL), which is New Zealand’s largest container and international trade terminal.



