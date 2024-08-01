SMBs see total inventory levels drop, Netstock study says

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have held onto fewer goods this year, which is a promising sign of high inventory performance and meeting customer demands, according to market research from Netstock, a Boston-based provider of predictive supply chain planning software.

However, businesses are still struggling to get rid of slow-moving inventory, as nearly 80% of SMBs suffer from a combination of insufficient forward planning and being overstocked, Netstock said. Purchase orders steadily rose by 9% in early 2023, and skyrocketed ahead of the holiday shopping season for retail businesses to 16%. But businesses weren’t moving enough goods to keep up with the big stockpiles accumulated. By 2024, average inventory spending returned to a near identical pre-crisis level (less than 1% difference from 2023).

The conclusions come from Netstock’s “Inventory Management 2024 Benchmark Report,” which features insights from Netstock’s 2,400 global customers on the current state of inventory management.

Other findings included four main points: