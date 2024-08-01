Qued Integrates with e2open, Brings AI-Powered Automated Appointment Load Scheduling to e2open Users

BROADLANDS, VA and AUSTIN, TX – August 1, 2024 - Qued, Inc., which deploys an AI-enabled smart workflow platform that automates load appointment scheduling for brokers, 3PLs and carriers, announced today that it has been named a preferred technology partner by e2open. Austin, Texas-based e2open operates one of the world’s most extensive connected supply chain software platforms, helping companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services.

Qued is utilizing e2open’s recently developed scheduling API (application programming interface) to bring its services to the more than 7,000 trucking firms that engage with shippers over their e2open Transportation Management platform (TMS). “We are very excited to be the first third-party scheduling partner to connect with e2open,” said Prasad Gollapalli, Qued’s chief executive. “It’s a significant milestone for Qued that continues to demonstrate our experience in this space and reinforces the quality, reliability and value of our solution.”

Jim Sanborn, network marketplace director for e2open, noted that Qued’s mutual customers with e2open are truck lines and freight brokers who service shippers on their e2open TMS. “Qued’s product has been integrated with e2open Transportation Management, so Qued users can now further streamline the scheduling process, working directly with e2open shippers to automate appointment scheduling tasks, saving time, eliminating errors and improving the overall customer experience,” he said.

Tom Curee, Qued’s president, also cited several advantages to the partnership, among them:

● Speed to implement. Qued customers can drive automated appointments for e2open customers through an existing connection, no complicated project or long lead time to production.

● No development cost. Qued’s solution is already built, tested and in production while e2open provides an already-in-place connection to shippers.

● Ease of procurement. The customer’s contract with Qued includes the e2open connection; no separate agreement is needed.

Sanborn believes that adding Qued to its integrated partner portfolio will help the company further differentiate its services and reinforce the competitive advantages e2open’s platform delivers to users. He noted as well that e2open is a voting member of the Standards Scheduling Consortium (SSC) with the goal of “developing a standard that would allow scheduling systems across the freight industry to be able to consistently and efficiently communicate with each other and being a leader in bringing this new functionality to market.”

“Qued provides a scalable solution that allows carriers of any size to leverage this technology to reduce the labor involved with scheduling transportation appointments and provide a better customer experience to their shippers,” he added.

The e2open supply chain partner ecosystem encompasses a connected network of over 480,000 manufacturing, logistics, transportation and distribution enterprises.

ABOUT QUED -- Qued is a cloud-based AI enabled smart workflow automation platform that transforms load appointment scheduling for brokers, 3PLs and carriers into the future. It automates the entire process seamlessly, securing the ideal time slot to schedule loads - all types of loads; even multi-stop loads. No more juggling spreadsheets, a high volume of email, and a variety of portal logins. Carriers enjoy a smoother workflow, shippers gain increased visibility, and brokers build trust with on-time deliveries. Qued strengthens relationships by improving communications and transparency. No more missed appointments and frustrated customers – Qued’s intelligent platform delivers the efficiency and reliability you need, helping your business thrive. Let Qued’s real-time AI platform streamline your workflow and help build your business. Qued is a certified integration partner of McLeod Software. For more information about Qued, visit us at www.qued.com, or send us an email to contact.us@qued.com. Media Contact: Gary Frantz, Qued, gary@qued.com, (925) 594-1434.

ABOUT e2open -- E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 480,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 16 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com.