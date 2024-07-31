Chip maker NVIDIA opens its catalog to humanoid robot makers

NVIDIA, the California computer chip maker that provides the processors that are critical equipment for the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, will now provide that powerful technology to the companies working to build the next generation of humanoid robots.

NVIDIA on Monday said the move would accelerate humanoid robotic development on a global scale by providing its computing platforms and software to robot manufacturers, AI model developers, and software makers.

“The next wave of AI is robotics and one of the most exciting developments is humanoid robots,” Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said in a release. “We’re advancing the entire NVIDIA robotics stack, opening access for worldwide humanoid developers and companies to use the platforms, acceleration libraries, and AI models best suited for their needs.”

Among the robot makers that have joined the early-access program is Boston Dynamics, which is known for its two-legged Atlas and four-legged Spot robots, and more recently for its Stretch model robot that unloads boxes from shipping containers.

“Boston Dynamics and NVIDIA have a long history of close collaboration to push the boundaries of what’s possible in robotics,” Aaron Saunders, chief technology officer of Boston Dynamics, said. “We’re really excited to see the fruits of this work accelerating the industry at large, and the early-access program is a fantastic way to access best-in-class technology.”

Additional robot makers in the program include: 1x, ByteDance Research, Field AI, Figure, Fourier, Galbot, LimX Dynamics, Mentee, Neura Robotics, RobotEra and Skild AI.

NVIDIA has also provided its graphics processing unit (GPU) chips for other applications in logistics such as self-driving trucks, picking arms and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and supply chain AI.











