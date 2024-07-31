Citywide Facilitates $27.5M Industrial Building Acquisition for Setna iO/Setnix

Tempe, Ariz. – July 30, 2024 – Citywide Commercial is pleased to announce that it has successfully facilitated the acquisition of a prime 112,300-square-foot industrial property located at 1345 S. 52nd St. in Tempe, Arizona.

The building was purchased by Setna iO/Setnix for $27,500,000, marking a significant local expansion for the global organizations, which specialize in aftermarket aircraft parts supply and high-tech airplane parts machining and repair.

The newly renovated facility features a 32’ clear ceiling height, three dock-high and 10 drive-in doors, 4,000 amps of power, full building air conditioning and modern office spaces, all of which will support the company's rapid growth. Situated on a 9.17-acre site, the property offers 494 parking spaces.

“This new property allows Setna iO and Setnix to significantly expand their local repair and distribution capabilities, and continue their ongoing growth and commitment to innovation. The metro Phoenix aerospace market has experienced a tremendous boom, making Tempe a perfect market for these two companies to continue to thrive,” said Todd Hamilton, SIOR, CCIM, Managing Partner of Citywide Commercial.

Hamilton, along with Denise Stein Chaimovitz, SIOR, MA with Entre Commercial Realty LLC, represented the buyers, Setna iO and Setnix, in this transaction. The acquisition underscores Citywide Commercial's dedication to providing tailored real estate solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Mike Haenel, Andy Markham and Phil Haenel of Cushman & Wakefield represented the property seller, LBA Logistics.

The new Setna iO/Setnix building sits near the confluence of Interstate 10 and US 60, with seven major freeways or expressways located within 10 minutes of the property. It is five minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

About Setna iO/Setnix:

Setna iO specializes in aftermarket aircraft parts supply, while Setnix focuses on high-tech airplane parts machining and repair. Both companies are committed to leveraging advanced technology to provide top-tier products and services to the aviation industry.

About Citywide Commercial:

Citywide Commercial is a full-service real estate brokerage firm, specializing in industrial property acquisitions and dispositions in the metro Phoenix market. As seasoned professionals, we bring unparalleled expertise to the table, offering a deep understanding of the local industrial real estate landscape. We pride ourselves on our ability to deliver customized real estate solutions that drive growth and success for our clients. For more information visit www.citywidecre.com.