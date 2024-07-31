Amplifi PRO updated with expanded category coverage and enhanced AI capabilities

London, 31st July 2024: The Smart Cube (now part of WNS Procurement), a global provider of strategic research and analytics solutions, has released the latest version of Amplifi PRO, its on-demand digital procurement intelligence platform.



“With further enhancements to its NLQ and generative AI capabilities, Amplifi PRO can now provide faster access to intelligence for more effective decision-making, including supplier identification, tracking emerging trends and opportunities, deal negotiation, and optimizing pricing strategies,” said Ritesh Kumar, Director of Procurement and Supply Chain Intelligence at The Smart Cube.

“The integration of enhanced direct querying capabilities within Amplifi PRO’s dashboards significantly transforms the user experience. Curated content driven by category specialists and supported through advanced AI tools gives users more accurate responses to their queries, alongside additional proactive guidance to support complex decision-making processes. This means our clients can navigate and interpret vast amounts of data more efficiently, leading to smarter, faster, and more informed procurement decisions.”



Amplifi PRO’s full database now includes 1,800+ intelligence reports and dashboards covering a broad range of direct and indirect categories; price data for 9,000+ commodities; 9,500+ inflation monitors; and procurement decision-making tools.





The latest stand-out technology upgrades provide:



- Introduction of improved direct querying capabilities for both category and commodity dashboards to facilitate targeted Q&A searches, greatly enhancing the previously introduced NLQ and generative AI functionality*

- Superior search capabilities offering more accurate responses to quantitative queries, such as price trends and inflation

- Intelligent search prompts for users to enhance query refinement and help obtain precise responses, with additional AI-generated questions beneath responses to assist users in exploring categories in more depth

- Insights, such as SWOT and PESTLE analyses highlighting potential risks and opportunities, presented leveraging the GenAI querying capability, based on intelligence curated and vetted by category specialists

- API-based intelligence integration, enabling access to category and commodity insights seamlessly on users’ internal systems and third-party platforms

Key content updates to the platform include:

- Deeper coverage through 1,125+ global and regional dashboards, spanning L1, L2 and L3 procurement categories that cover >90% spend of typical Fortune 1000 companies across target sectors

- Increased breadth of coverage and regionally nuanced intelligence through regional category insights dashboards, providing coverage for North America, LATAM, EMEA and APAC

- The addition of regulatory intelligence, covering the key legislations, regulations, directives and standards impacting procurement, across all 1,125+ category insights dashboards

- Significantly enhanced supplier discovery across 300+ key direct and indirect procurement categories (>70% spend) available under supplier intelligence coverage of the dashboards

The Smart Cube, alongside Denali and Optibuy, is part of WNS Procurement, a market leader in procurement and supply chain advisory, managed services and digital transformation.



*Available for Enterprise Tier customers. Amplifi PRO’s freemium model gives users the flexibility to leverage procurement intelligence according to their specific needs through three levels: Essential, Professional and Enterprise.