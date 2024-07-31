Remembering Steve Geary

Supply chain pro was a reporter, educator, and consultant.

July 31, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
It is with sadness that we report on the passing last month of our friend and colleague Steve Geary. Steve was a contributing editor to DC Velocity since its inception in 2003, as well as a columnist for Supply Chain Quarterly, the predecessor to Supply Chain Xchange. He regularly reported on supply chain trends and developments, with particular expertise covering military and government logistics. A graduate of Cornell University, he additionally was president of Supply Chain Visions, a leading consultancy in supply chain management and logistics. Steve also served as an adjunct faculty member and researcher at the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee. Steve and his many contributions to the industry will certainly be missed.


