2024 Dangerous Goods Symposium to Address the Future of Hazmat Shipping and Packaging

July 31, 2024 (Chicago, IL) – Labelmaster, the leading provider of products, services and technology for the safe and compliant transport of dangerous goods (DG) and hazardous materials (hazmat) has announced the key session topics for its 19th annual Dangerous Goods Symposium taking place in Phoenix, AZ, September 3-5, 2024.

This yearly event allows supply chain, DG and business professionals to learn about the latest DG industry trends, updates and best practices from the world’s leading trainers, shippers and regulators.

Speakers will include leading hazmat experts from UPS, Maersk, Emirates, Bath & Body Works, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), The Haz Mat Guys and more. These industry experts will discuss regulation changes and how to create safer, more compliant supply chains through DG software, packaging and training.

Key session topics include:

• Sustainable Packaging: DG packaging can support business sustainability goals. A panel of packaging engineers and suppliers will discuss how to assess current packaging solutions to keep pace with changing processes and sustainable supply chain needs.

• Lithium Batteries: Lithium batteries are everywhere—but how can DG professionals ship them compliantly when regulations keep changing? DG experts will discuss the latest transport rules and packaging standards and how to ship large and small batteries safely.

• Regulatory Updates: Representatives from IATA, PHMSA, Transport Canada, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), the United States Coast Guard and leading industry consultancies will discuss how transport regulation updates will impact the global supply chain.

• E-commerce: The rise of e-commerce has created a host of new compliance challenges for businesses shipping DG. A group of leading retailers, carriers and solution providers will examine the challenges and best practices for safely and efficiently shipping goods in today’s online retail environment.

• Technology: Digitalization options continue to increase, but how can DG pros fully take advantage of them? Hazmat tech experts will share their recommendations for how to level-up one’s DG shipping software and tracking.

“Shipping dangerous goods—from paint and perfume to pharmaceuticals and EV batteries—is complex and constantly evolving,” said Robert Finn, vice president, Labelmaster. “It’s essential that leaders and practitioners responsible for DG management and compliance stay on top of the latest trends and changes impacting the industry and their business. The Dangerous Goods Symposium creates an intimate experience where DG and supply chain professionals can learn from industry experts, network with peers and discuss best practices to make their jobs easier and elevate safety and compliance within their organizations.”

The full agenda can be viewed at https://www.labelmaster.com/symposium/2024-agenda.

To register and stay up to date on the latest event information, visit https://www.labelmaster.com/symposium.

