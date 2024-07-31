GEP ECOTECH's GD5 Shear Shredder Used in Pouch Battery Recycling

In Hanoi, Vietnam, a battery recycling plant funded by a Singaporean company operates around the clock, processing various small pouch batteries collected from different sources. Through multiple processing stages, the plant extracts valuable metals such as lithium and cobalt, as well as other materials like iron, graphite, and plastic.

Similar to mining, a crucial step in extracting and separating metals from materials is reducing them to an appropriate size. The company utilizes GEP ECOTECH's GD5 double-shaft shear shredder, a compact machine that processes batches of several dozen to 100 pounds of pouch batteries at a time. The shredded materials are collected in a hopper and transported to the next stage for further processing.

During the lithium-ion battery processing, the direct contact of cathode and anode materials can cause short-circuiting, potentially leading to intense fires. To mitigate this risk, the plant discharges the batteries before processing. Additionally, GEP ECOTECH provided extra sensors to detect and manage hazardous situations promptly.

With the rapid development of the electric vehicle and battery storage markets, the demand for lithium batteries continues to grow. This surge has led to a rise in prices for key materials used in these batteries, such as lithium and cobalt, which many countries now consider strategic resources. Consequently, recycling critical materials from retired batteries has become increasingly profitable.

"This project's design production capacity is relatively low, marking a proactive attempt by local enterprises in the battery recycling field. It's crucial for building industry connections and accumulating technology and experience," said Ethan, the project director. "We hope that when our client is ready to expand capacity, they will consider our **specialized battery shredding system**, which can safely shred batteries without discharging them first. This can help reduce one processing step, simplifying operations and boosting capacity."

About GEP ECOTECH

GEP ECOTECH is a leader in sustainable waste management solutions, focusing on cutting-edge technology and environmental stewardship. The company is heavily invested in the recycling of lithium-ion batteries, solar panels, and wind turbine blades, reflecting the growing demand and importance of these sectors. GEP ECOTECH helps industries achieve their sustainability goals through innovative and efficient recycling processes, contributing to a greener future.

More: https://www.aishred.com/release/charged-li-ion-batteries-safe-shredding-system.html