Port Houston passes 2 million TEUs in first half of 2024

Port Houston, the fifth-largest container port in the nation, has surpassed the two million twenty foot equivalent (TEU) mark faster than ever, saying Monday that it had handled 2,098,117 TEUs among its terminals through the first six months of the year.

That pace represents a double-digit increase of 13% year-to-date, compared to the first half of last year. And for June specifically, 339,157 TEUs were managed at the Port's facilities, reflecting a 7% increase compared to June 2023.

To handle that hot growth, the port has acquired 26 new rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes since December 2023, including six additional hybrid-electric RTGs this June. Additionally, by the end of this year, 15,000-TEU-class neo-Panamax vessels will be able to berth at Bayport as the Port continues to make progress on its Houston Ship Channel Expansion, widely known as Project 11.

“Houston's robust economy plays a pivotal role in the success of our container terminals. The city's dynamic economic landscape, driven by diverse industries such as energy, manufacturing, technology, and population growth fosters increased consumer demand and industrial activity,” Roger Guenther, executive director at Port Houston, said in a release. “Port Houston is responding to the needs of the region by ensuring infrastructure is in place to receive cargo and prepare for future growth.”