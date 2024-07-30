Banyan Technology Extends Presence on Top Workplace in 2024 List

CLEVELAND, OH (July 24, 2024) – Banyan Technology, the leading provider of freight management software for real-time rating and execution of all over-the-road (OTR) shipments, extends its inclusion in the cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer ranking of Top Workplaces with yet another consistent appearance on the prestigious 2024 list.

“At Banyan Technology, we take pride in empowering our employees by sharing the company’s vision and involving them in our success. We believe this approach, along with continued employee development efforts, is what fuels Banyan’s inclusion year-over-year on the Top Workplaces 2024 list,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Banyan. “We are proud to be at the forefront of freight software and deeply appreciate the dedication of our employees and their commitment to our core values of – Client Centric, Ingenuity, Tenacity and Transparency.”

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute, to name a few.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

Banyan’s company culture and strategic objectives are largely built upon the foundation of the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) that drives organizations to embrace process improvement, celebrate personal and professional victories and establish realistic and achievable business objectives. The company is focused on maintaining an environment that works hard while celebrating success, consistently promotes from within and is looking to grow and attract more top-tier talent.

“Being a part of the Banyan Team has been an incredibly rewarding experience,” said Bryan Chambers, Client Success Manager for Banyan. “It's not just about the work we do, but how we do it together, always striving to be better and celebrating our successes as a team. It’s the collective effort of every team member and the supportive culture Banyan has created that makes me proud to be a part of it.”

