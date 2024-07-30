GreyOrange Adds a Comprehensive Line of Autonomous Forklifts to its Certified Ranger Network

GreyOrange Inc., a leader in AI-driven fulfillment automation, announces a significant expansion of the company’s Intralogistics and Case Pick Ranger Portfolio. In response to the growing need for advanced automation solutions, GreyOrange has introduced new autonomous forklifts with the capability to handle closed pallets and manage multiple pallets or trolleys concurrently, thereby significantly improving operational efficiency and throughput.

"GreyOrange's two new intralogistics and case pick robot solutions are the latest additions to our Certified Ranger NetworkTM (CRN) ecosystem that are powered by our GreyMatter fulfillment orchestration platform," said Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, GreyOrange. “We are first in the market to launch these types of autonomous forklift solutions that can handle multiple trolleys and multiple pallets. These solutions will address critical market demands for heavy payloads, lifting up to four trolleys with combined weight of 3000 Kgs.”

GreyOrange’s latest market-proven and well-tested bots address a current market gap. The Ranger Forklift XXL for case picking and the Ranger Forklift AnyPallet for closed pallet handling offer quick go-live turnarounds within a few weeks, along with unprecedented increases in productivity. These newly patented Ranger Forklift bots are supported by GreyMatter’s pick assist and intralogistics service, creating the most intelligent solutions for the industry. These two autonomous forklifts are key intellectual properties for GreyOrange, currently being commissioned by strategic customers. They are in high demand due to their immediate return on investment and efficiency.

As market demand increasingly focuses on automation solutions that can efficiently manage multiple pallets or trolleys concurrently, these new autonomous mobile robot (AMR) variants not only streamline operational efficiency but also open up new business opportunities, strengthening the competitive advantage for both GreyOrange and its customers in the market.

“These collaborative AMRs are solutions for forklift replacement, making it much safer to operate in warehouses and reduce operational costs,” said Gupta. “GreyOrange is constantly seeking ways to overcome existing limitations for current and prospective customers so they can accomplish more work efficiently and safely.”

The introduction of these autonomous forklift bots that enable case pick and pallet movement applications marks a significant step forward in GreyOrange’s ability to meet market demands and address existing limitations. With these enhanced capabilities, GreyOrange provides efficient and competitive solutions across various industries, including retail, food and beverage, consumer goods and electronics, pharmaceutical, auto spare parts, as well as home improvement.

By aligning product development closely with client needs, GreyOrange continues to set the standard in transforming the intralogistics landscape and adding robotic classes. In addition to the Ranger Forklift bots, as of this year the CRN now includes a cycle counting solution, as well as cobot systems that work alongside the human workforce.