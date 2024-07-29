Port of Los Angeles says improved rail yard will improve cargo flow

The Port of Los Angeles says it will deliver improved cargo flow, reduced emissions, and improved roadway safety thanks to the recently completed construction of a $73 million rail expansion project on Pier 400.

Construction of the upgraded, expanded intermodal rail storage yard near the container terminal operated by APM Terminals began in 2021. The project added 31,000 linear feet of track with five new railroad storage tracks, a concrete rail bridge with lighting, an asphalt access roadway, new crossovers and turnouts, and modifications to the compressed air system.

As rail demand increases, the expanded rail yard is projected to eliminate an estimated 1,200 truck trips per day by 2040, the port said.

And by increasing use of the Pier 400 on-dock rail yard, the project will in turn create additional rail capacity for all Port of Los Angeles terminal operators. The rail yard serves as a link between the San Pedro Bay port complex and the Alameda Corridor, which carries about 10% of all waterborne containers entering and exiting the United States.

“Thanks to the Port's significant investment in rail infrastructure, APM Terminals will be able to handle increased volumes of intermodal cargo with greater efficiency across a wider variety of inland locations," Jon Poelma, managing director of APM Terminals Los Angeles Pier 400, said in a July 10 release. “This strategic upgrade enhances the Port of LA's attractiveness as a gateway for cargo owners who rely on fast, efficient, and well-connected supply chains to serve their customers.”