Nefab Opens New Packaging Manufacturing Plant in Penang

Batu Kawan, Malaysia, July 18th 2024 - Nefab, a global leader in sustainable packaging and logistics solutions, announces the opening of a new packaging manufacturing plant in Batu Kawan, Malaysia. This strategic expansion signifies a leap forward in Nefab's commitment to revolutionizing the semiconductor equipment industry with innovative, safe, and environmentally conscious packaging solutions. The new 25,500-square-foot facility is anticipated to generate up to 50 new jobs, including opportunities for highly skilled engineers.

The Batu Kawan plant will also offer a wide range of services tailored to meet the semiconductor sector's rising demands. A dedicated cleanroom facility within the Batu Kawan site will enable the production of high-quality cleanroom films and bags. The facility will also include an Engineering Design Center and an International Safe Transit Association (ISTA) certified lab equipped with the region's most advanced packaging testing capabilities, ensuring the highest packaging design and performance standards. The cleanroom facility and testing labs are scheduled to become fully operational in 2025.

“This expansion in Malaysia not only highlights our strategic importance in the Asia-Pacific region but also demonstrates our deep understanding and commitment to the growing demands of the semiconductor industry in this area. By integrating global resources and local expertise, we are dedicated to providing our customers with the most advanced packaging solutions while ensuring environmental sustainability,” said Fred Hapiak, Executive Vice President of Asia Pacific at Nefab.

Aligned with the company’s commitment to saving resources in the supply chain, Nefab’s new site is set to significantly boost the manufacturing of sustainable packaging, including customizable export-compliant wooden crates and foldable nail-less plywood boxes. Batu Kawan facility complements the fully automated thermoforming production setup at its Perai site, which manufactures thermoformed trays and cushioning applications made primarily from recycled plastics and 100% recyclable materials.

“We are thrilled to provide such a wide variety of services for the semiconductor equipment industry, all under one roof,” said Dennis Cheong, Vice President of Nefab Southeast Asia at Nefab. " As a global company, we collaborate with our offices worldwide not only to ensure consistent service quality but also to transfer technological expertise to our design and testing center. Our investment in engineered packaging designs allows us to innovate and create safe and environmentally conscious solutions that optimize supply chains,” added Dennis.

The new site represents a significant expansion in Asia-Pacific region, adding to Nefab's presence in two locations in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, and with future business investment into Indonesia.

We save resources in supply chains for a better tomorrow.

ABOUT NEFAB

Nefab saves environmental and financial resources by optimizing supply chains. We do this by innovating together with our customers to create smarter packaging and logistics solutions while always respecting people and high ethical standards. This contributes to a better tomorrow for our customers, for society and for the environment.

With more than 75 years of experience combined with competence and presence in more than 38 countries, we offer global solutions and local service worldwide to companies in industries such as Telecom, Datacom, Semicon, Energy, Healthcare equipment, Mining & Construction, and LiB & E-mobility. Nefab Group has over 4750 employees spread across 38 countries, with a yearly turnover of 10.3 BSEK. The owners are the Nordgren/Pihl family and FAM AB, a privately owned holding company within the Wallenberg Ecosystem.

www.nefab.com