Aero Fulfillment Services Names Debbie Skerly as Vice President of Sales

Aero Fulfillment Services, a national leader in business-to-business and business-to-consumer fulfillment, kitting and distribution services announced the addition of Debbie Skerly to its Senior Leadership Team, serving as Vice President of Sales. With over 25 years of experience in the e-Commerce and Direct Response industries, Debbie brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record in business development to Aero.

Most recently, Debbie served as Executive Vice President at a2b Fulfillment. During her 13-year tenure at a2b, she played a pivotal role in expanding the company’s operations, growing it from one facility in Georgia to a footprint of over one million square feet across multiple states. Her leadership and expertise in business development and operations, including oversight of customer care and client success teams, have been instrumental in her previous roles.

“Debbie’s deep industry expertise and passion for customer experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand Aero’s footprint nationally,” said John Gimpel, CEO. “Her energy and enthusiasm is an added bonus, and we are excited to have her on the team,” he added.

At Aero, Debbie will be responsible for driving sales strategies, enhancing customer relationships, and expanding Aero's market presence. Her commitment to providing customized business support solutions aligns perfectly with Aero’s mission to simplify clients’ supply chains and deliver superior service.

Debbie lives in Gallatin, Tennessee, with her husband Michael, and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Michigan State University.