Saddle Creek Adds Senior Business Development Director

Lakeland, Fla., July 25, 2024 – Saddle Creek Logistics Services is pleased to announce the addition of Travis Warker as senior business development director. Based in Charleston, S.C., Warker will be responsible for driving growth and expanding the company's customer base.

With nearly a decade of experience in ecommerce and small parcel shipping, Warker brings a wealth of knowledge to the role. He most recently served as director of sales with OSM Worldwide. Additionally, he held sales management positions with Radial and DHL eCommerce.

"We are excited to welcome Travis to our team," said Duane Sizemore, SVP of Business Development at Saddle Creek. "His proven track record and deep understanding of the industry will make him a valuable asset for our clients.”

Warker is a graduate of Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey.