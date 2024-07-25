Lift Tables for Production Line Integration

The performance requirements of lift tables in a production process are far greater than those of stand-alone lifts. To ensure maximum reliability and uptime in these production environments, Southworth has introduced a Production Ready package for many of their most popular models.

By incorporating a series of options, upgrades and heavy-duty features, the Production Ready package minimizes unplanned maintenance and costly production interruptions. With regular PM service, the interval before major maintenance and replacement of renewable parts is extended from 50,000 up to 200,000 cycles or more.

Southworth LS, LSH and DL Series lifts can be furnished with the Production Ready package so there are literally thousands of configurations to choose from.

Southworth Production Ready lifts feature oversized cylinder rods, high strength alloy shafts and pins, thicker composite bushings for increased strength and durability, regreaseable needle bearing cam followers, reinforced roller tracks with wear strips, upper limit switches, and soft connectivity for electrical connections.

Southworth also recommends the Production Ready package for dynamic load handling on lifts with conveyor tops, pneumatic ball transfers or turntables, or where the lifts travel under load such as on AGVs or towed carts. It is also ideal for non-uniform loads that consistently place more weight on one end or side of the platform.

Because the maintenance interval of these lifts is greatly extended, they are also ideal for use in areas with limited access for maintenance.