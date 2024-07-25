BSLBATT® Relocates to New Factory, Triples Production Space to Accelerate Customer Expansion

Huizhou, China-- BSL New Energy Technology Co.. Ltd. (Brand: BSLBATT® ), an innovative high-tech company that designs and manufactures smart lithium-ion batteries (50% more efficient than similar products on the market) for industrial forklifts used in the warehousing and distribution industries, announced today that it will open a new factory in Zhongkai, Huizhou on July 18, 2024 to complement its BSLBATT Global Fortune 500 and Top 100 customers with faster delivery capabilities and respond to the growth of lithium-ion battery pack sales worldwide. The new building has three times the production area of the original company. One building will now house all internal manufacturing operations, assembly, logistics, service center, and corporate headquarters. This move aligns with our growth strategy and is a response to the growing market demand for BSLBATT® lithium batteries.

President of BSLBATT®, Eric Yi said, "The company is growing and this move is part of the business plan. We didn't expect that adding manufacturing space and increasing production in 2024 would become urgent. We saw the growing market share of lithium batteries in the material handling power market combined with the delayed demand last year in the first six months of 2024. We saw a perfect storm of orders!"

"Our new building has three times the production area of the original company, which gives us plenty of room to grow," said Mr. Lin Peng, Chief Technology Officer of BSLBATT®. “Having all elements of our internal manufacturing processes, service center, and corporate headquarters under one roof will make BSLBATT® more efficient. Our customers know we are ready to go the extra mile to ensure our batteries perform as they should, and we are committed to increasing battery reliability while accelerating battery production!”

Bella Chen, Sales Director at BSLBATT®, emphasized the significance of this move, saying, “This new facility significantly increases our workforce, improves production efficiency, enhances production capacity, and more.”

Haley Ning, COO at BSLBATT®, said, “We have achieved high double-digit growth each year for the past four years, which has driven our need to expand to supplement our product support and production infrastructure. The investment in the new Huizhou Zhongkai facility expands our production infrastructure to provide comprehensive and responsive delivery services to customers from global regions, while, more importantly, reducing production and transportation costs for our company.”

With more than 14,000 battery packs, BSLBATT® is a leader in lithium battery applications, as reflected in its thought leadership and technology platform to lead customers toward clean, safe, and sustainable industrial and commercial energy solutions. The company is committed to delivering superior product performance, value, and support services, allowing customers to take their business to the next level while achieving greater profitability. For more information about BSLBATT, visit lithiumforkliftbattery.com.