DACHSER obtains TISAX® information security label

Following intensive preparation, DACHSER has obtained TISAX® Level 2 certification, meeting the automotive industry’s stringent IT security requirements. This internationally recognized standard for information security and data protection in the automotive industry is becoming increasingly important in protecting automotive supply chains against cyberattacks. TISAX stands for Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange.

DACHSER has held the ISO 27001 certification for more than a decade and has repeatedly demonstrated conformity with Section 8a of Germany’s Federal Office for Information Security Act (BSIG) regarding critical infrastructure as defined by the BSI-KritisV regulation. “Success in the TISAX assessment is yet further confirmation that DACHSER provides a high level of information security,” explains Stefan Hohm, Chief Development Officer at DACHSER, who has direct responsibility for IT security. “Our customers have exacting requirements when it comes to security, reliability, and quality. Information security is therefore an essential component of the services we provide.

The assessment included certification of DACHSER’s Corporate IT, which manages IT services for all branches and country organizations worldwide from the Head Office in Kempten, Germany. The focus was on the security of the company-run data centers, which are the centerpiece of the Group’s IT. The assessment was completed without any complaints or objections from the assigned auditor.

Christian von Rützen, Department Head IT Security at DACHSER, says: “DACHSER regards the security of customer data as a key mark of quality. That’s why we make it a top priority. We collaborated closely with our automotive customers to ensure we met the exacting criteria required to obtain the TISAX label.”

Industry solution for the automotive sector

Through DACHSER Automotive Logistics, the logistics provider offers automotive suppliers (Tiers 1 to 3) a custom buyer’s consolidation solution that simplifies and optimizes global supply chain management. Shipments of automotive parts from various suppliers within Europe are transported to a central collection point, where they are grouped and loaded into shipping containers and then delivered to manufacturing locations overseas. DACHSER manages the whole process via its Automotive Coordination Tower in Hamburg. The result is a transparent, integrated solution that reduces the complexity of automotive supply chains.

“The successful TISAX assessment is proof that the exchange of information between our customers and DACHSER’s IT systems meets the automotive industry’s stringent security requirements,” says Stefan Dahnken, Department Head DACHSER Automotive Logistics. “This is an important step in the further digitalization of the information flow along our customers’ supply chains.”