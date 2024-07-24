Goodman Expands Commercial Space at Eastvale’s Thriving Mixed-Use Center

Eastvale, California – Goodman, a global industrial property and digital infrastructure specialist, is constructing additional “Flex Space” at Goodman Commerce Center Eastvale, one of the largest mixed-use developments in Southern California. The Class A development integrates modern e-commerce logistics centers, a contemporary mix of retail, flex and office space, located at the intersection of two of the fastest growing cities in the state, Eastvale and Ontario. Recently completed and planned residential developments will collectively bring 100,000 new residents to the surrounding submarket. The new Flex offering expands the community’s flexible commercial space and further establishes Eastvale as a modern and sustainable e-commerce hub.

“Adding additional flexible spaces to the final parcels of this flagship estate enhances its appeal and functionality, blending logistics efficiency with modern retail versatility and sustainability,” said Anthony Rozic, CEO of Goodman North America. “Progressive cities like Eastvale are creating a synergistic environment where retail, warehousing, offices and amenities seamlessly converge to encourage connectivity among businesses, employees, residents and visitors.”

Since acquiring the Eastvale property in 2013, Goodman worked with the City of Eastvale on a transformative approach to unlock the potential of the expansive site with a holistic approach that presents commercial and community integration as its core principle. This resulted in a walkable environment offering healthy food, essential services, amenities and outdoor gathering spaces that simultaneously serve the on-site workforce and surrounding residential communities. Moreover, it developed the modern infrastructure needed for e-commerce companies to deliver efficiently to consumers.

“The City of Eastvale is excited to witness the continued expansion of one of the most sought-after retail spaces in Southern California, which furthers the vision of supporting more robust shopping experiences for our residents and communities throughout the region,” commented Mark Orme, Eastvale’s City Manager. “Many thanks to the Goodman team for their professional and unyielding excellence in providing this opportunity to incoming businesses.”

Goodman’s Eastvale Business Park II / Flex Retail delivers brand new, modern, centrally located commercial space surrounded by amenities and key transport infrastructure. The final parcel consists of five buildings with multiple flex spaces ranging from 18,000 to 58,795 square feet, all in close proximity to restaurants and other retail amenities along with multiple small, large and e-commerce related business operators.

Goodman Commerce Center Eastvale, Flex Space is located at 5200-5270 Hamner Avenue, adjacent to I-15 between Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road and Bellegrave Avenue in Riverside County’s City of Eastvale.

For leasing inquiries and information contact Jeff Hamilton at (949) 407-0167 or jeff.hamiliton@goodman.com

– ENDS –

For further information, please contact:



Goodman

Ben Bytheway

Marketing Director

ben.bytheway@goodman.com

Ph: +1 714 385 7401

Consensus (PR agency)

Nazan Armenian

Partner

nazan.armenian@consensusinc.com

Ph: +1 213 239 3017

About Goodman

Goodman Group is a global industrial property and digital infrastructure specialist group with operations in key consumer markets across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest property group on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: GMG), a top 20 entity by market capitalisation, and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property globally.

Goodman provides essential infrastructure for the digital economy by owning, developing, and managing high-quality sustainable properties that are close to consumers in key cities around the world. Our property portfolio includes logistics and distribution centres, warehouses, light industrial, multi-storey industrial, business parks and data centres. We take a long-term view, investing significantly alongside our capital partners in our investment management platform and concentrating our portfolio where we can create the most value for customers and investors.

For more information visit: www.goodman.com