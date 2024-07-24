ITS Logistics Appoints Josh Allen as Chief Commercial Officer

In a move to innovate and accelerate business development and growth strategies, ITS Logistics announced the appointment of logistics and technology industry veteran Josh Allen as its Chief Commercial Officer. Allen’s focus will be on scaling customer acquisition for the company’s modern 3PL business model by driving organizational success through commercial strategy, leadership, and innovation.

“We were searching for the right leader to take our commercial strategy as an asset-based, modern 3PL to the next level,” said Scott Pruneau, CEO of ITS Logistics. “Josh is a great fit with our culture, and we’re excited to have his energy and experience to capture market share leveraging our diverse service mix.”

Allen assumes the role of a business development catalyst at ITS Logistics, implementing a blueprint for strategic growth across the company’s full suite of premier supply chain solutions.

“We’re looking to solve the industry’s most complex supply chain challenges,” said Josh Allen. “And our unique approach and asset portfolio gives us the ability to excel in those situations. I’m excited to work with the ITS team and harness our formidable capacity stack to catalyze growth, maximize our position in the market, and grow deeper relationships with our customers.”

He will also spearhead an expansion of the company’s rising Managed Solutions offering, which brings together multiple modes of transportation to provide comprehensive, sole-source supply chain solutions for customers.

“Managed Solutions is a natural evolution for ITS,” said Allen. “We’re tripling down on our capability to coordinate best-in-class supply chain services for some of the largest shippers in the country. Modern supply chains demand a contemporary strategy that delivers a standard of excellence for both the provider and the customer; that’s what we’re after.”

ITS Logistics’ capacity stack includes a 3.7 M sq ft distribution and fulfillment footprint, more than 2,000 company-owned trailers, and a network of top-tier, trusted carrier partners. ITS also operates a dedicated fleet recognized by the US EPA SmartWay Transport Program as a top 10% most efficient US domestic carrier.

With an impressive career spanning over two decades, Josh is a seasoned logistics professional and an innovative problem solver. Joining ITS Logistics, he brings a wealth of executive experience, including notable roles at XPO Logistics (now RXO) and pivotal contributions to the rapid growth of a Silicon Valley-based technology startup in industrial ecommerce. His valuable experience in tech aligns with ITS Logistics focus on combining innovation with world-class business operations and a level of data quality that customers can fully trust.

“The logistics industry has arrived at a critical intersection of operations and technology,” said Allen. “A combination of our proprietary, cloud-based tech ecosystem; our purpose-built capacity; and our culture of excellence positions the company to thrive amidst everchanging industry conditions.”