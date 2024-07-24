ouvar™ LAUNCHES APP SUPPORTING ITS NEW SAAS PLATFORM DRIVING EFFICIENCIES

Sydney, Australia, 24th July 2024: Tech start-up ouvar™ has launched an app to support its new Software as a Service (SaaS) platform aimed at giving Consumer Goods companies visibility of their marketing inventory supply chains.

The platform gives inventory visibility and end-to-end supply chain management, reducing the need to use 3PL which cuts back on handling fees including: decanting, cartons in and out, picking, order processing, pallet hire and consumables.

“ouvar™ bats for the brands and our vision is to provide our customers with the tools they need to optimise their supply chain operations,” said Jennifer Porter, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ouvar™.

“There has been well-documented frustration both from field teams and the marketing teams at the brands because of poor visibility and a lack of transparency in the supply chain, leading to inefficiencies and unnecessary costs.”

“We are enabling companies in the Consumer Goods space to gain visibility on the movement of inventory and the opportunity to de-couple from traditional 3PL for greater efficiencies.”

ouvar’s new platform and app include modules to support marketing teams with online catalogues, inventory management, alternative routes-to-retail, and end-to-end transparency across their marketing supply chains.

Features also include a monitoring tool for successful campaign DIFOT (Delivery In Full On Time), track and trace, and manufacturing forecasting.

ouvar’s solution also supports customer sustainability goals with a recycle module and access to eco ratings.

The new ouvar™ mobile app takes the solution on the road, enabling field teams to place and track their orders seamlessly on their mobile devices.