Sojo Industries Partners with Schreiber Foods on Mobile Manufacturing and Track & Trace Platform

Sojo Industries, a leading mobile automation and robotics manufacturer for food and beverage assembly, today announced that it has partnered with Schreiber Foods, a global food manufacturer with over $7 billion in sales across five continents. Sojo Industries also announced it has raised a Series A round of $10 million with participation from Schreiber Ventures and Tech Council Ventures, an early-stage fund that manages over $175 million.

Sojo Industries is supporting Schreiber’s continued innovation across its food and beverage operations through the use of its proprietary Sojo Flight™ solution. Sojo Flight™ provides brands with mobile manufacturing lines and multiple packaging capabilities that can be moved across the country into different food and beverage production facilities, supporting the growing innovation in the variety-pack and multi-pack categories as well as mitigating rising labor costs, labor shortages and high freight costs.

“We are super excited to work with the global commercial and engineering teams at Schreiber on implementing mobile manufacturing solutions for the variety and multi-pack category that support Schreiber’s DNA as an innovator in food and beverage manufacturing,” said Barak Bar-Cohen, CEO and founder of Sojo Industries. “With our national footprint built-out, our world-class team is bringing the ‘Sojo Mojo’ and we look forward to this next phase of our journey!”

Sojo Industries is also working closely with Schreiber Foods on integrating Sojo Shield™, a first-of-its-kind track and trace platform that provides real-time geolocation data and insights on critical tracking events, that enhances Schreiber’s existing supply chain platforms, including The Hive™. The Hive™ is a complete inventory management system supporting over 30 locations around the world and over 4.5 billion pounds of palletized products globally.

“We’re very excited about our new partnership with Sojo and are eager to incorporate their unique blend of physical assets and digital data collection into our global operations,” said Ron Dunford, President & CEO at Schreiber Foods. “Sojo Flight™ enables us to innovate across our facilities and provide our customers with new, scalable and cost-effective offerings, with Sojo Shield™ helping to solve several critical last-mile challenges as today’s track-and-trace world continues to evolve.”

Launched earlier this year, Sojo Shield™ provides food and beverage brands with a platform for supporting the FDA’s impending Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) Food Traceability Rule effective January 20, 2026. This rule mandates that members of the food and beverage supply chain monitor essential data elements during critical tracking events like shipping, receiving, and product transformation. All required data must be submitted to the FDA within 24 hours of a request.

To learn more about how Sojo Industries is transforming food and beverage packaging processes, visit https://sojoindustries.com/.

###

About Sojo Industries

Sojo Industries is a leading industrial automation company that utilizes robotics, mobility and modularity to deliver efficient packaging and assembly solutions for the food and beverage industry. Along with its newly launched blockchain-based track-and-trace platform for geolocating products across the food and beverage supply-chain, the company is a pioneer in variety packaging solutions, working with major brands to create unique and highly popular variety packs. Sojo Industries was founded in 2021 after Barak was inspired to fuse his business background with his late father’s scientific endeavors — making mobile manufacturing a reality.



About Schreiber Foods

Schreiber Foods strives to do good through food every day. Based in North America, Schreiber is a customer-brand leader in cream cheese, natural cheese, process cheese, beverages and yogurt. Its more than 10,000 employees and presence on five continents enable Schreiber to be an essential ingredient in its customers’ success. With annual sales of more than $7 billion, Schreiber partners with the best retailers, restaurants, distributors and food manufacturers around the globe. Schreiber also recognizes its responsibility to do good in the world and are driven to make a difference in everything it does.