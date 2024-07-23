Construction equipment maker Liebherr to build logistics center in Mississippi

The Swiss construction equipment provider Liebherr expand its North American operations by building a new logistics distribution center for spare parts in Tupelo, Mississippi, the company said today.

The $176 million project will create at least 180 jobs on a 118-acre site by 2026, with the potential to scale that up to a total of $238.4 million and 342 jobs, Mississippi business officials said.

The first phase of the project will encompass the construction of a state-of-the art logistics center to serve the distribution and logistics operations for Liebherr’s after-sales services. Following the initial phase, the company will invest in additional work to support its other product segments.

When complete, the continental warehouse of Liebherr-Logistics GmbH will handle logistics and service operations, such as warehousing, distribution, value-added services − pre-assembly, kitting, repackaging − as well as customs and export services. Specifically, the Liebherr-Logistics business unit provides logistics services for the company’s earthmoving machinery, components, concrete technology, tower cranes, and maritime cranes product segments.

“Tupelo is the ideal location to service and deliver our spare parts to clients in the U.S. and other countries on the North and South American continent. Furthermore, it will serve to expand our businesses with other product segments of the Liebherr Group at the same campus,” Joerg Stroebele, managing director of Liebherr-Logistics GmbH, said in a release. “Its unique logistical capabilities combined with the central geographical location will make a difference to us and our clients. A very professional CDF team, a positive business climate in Mississippi, as well as a strong labor market with a highly educated workforce positively contributed to our decision for Mississippi and Tupelo.”

