NetLogistik Announces Testing as a Service (TaaS)

Denver, CO – July 23, 2024—NetLogistik, a leading provider of transformative services for supply chain digitalization, announces its “Testing as a Service” offering. Progress is often limited with manual testing, which is prone to errors, and is limited to eight hours per day, as well as the subject matter expertise of the tester. Testing-as-a-Service (TaaS), Netlogistik’s testing automation offering, can help companies overcome the challenges associated with manual testing while delivering accurate, reliable results. This is crucial in helping identify potential problems earlier in the technology deployment process, reducing risk before it costs precious time, money, and resources.

“NetLogistik has a global presence with over 500 logistics and commerce experts to be the trusted partner for clients,” says Jagan Reddy, Managing Director US at NetLogistik. “We use Cycle Labs patented Cycle Continuous Test Automation Platform to help clients accelerate change with better, low-risk solutions for complex problems faster than ever before.”

Netlogistik’s TaaS can eliminate the need to procure, install, and learn testing automation solutions as well as the dedicated staff required to manage them—which can dramatically reduce overhead costs while speeding time-to-market. Outsourcing the testing workload to testing automation experts can also give companies more freedom to focus on their core competencies and innovate within their supply chain process.

Additional benefits TaaS provides include:

Peace of Mind: The confidence of knowing testing processes and results are consistent and predictable.

Proactive Changes: Test configuration changes before deploying them into production.

Faster Adoption: Deploy the newest functionality sooner with a more streamlined release adoption strategy.

Highest Quality Assurance: Improve quality by eliminating the factor of human error.

Improved Customer Experience: Deliver consistent customer results on the latest user interfaces.

Cost Efficiency: Automated testing can save time and money by running testing off-hours.

About NetLogistik

NetLogistik drives faster time to value through strategic advisory and seamless deployments of Blue Yonder logistics and distribution solutions and other top-of-the-line supply chain technologies. With over 500 certified solutions and technical experts with mastery in Logistics and Commerce, we are committed to adding value to customers' supply chains with powerful and flexible services and an unmatched level of expertise. Our team has successfully delivered hundreds of projects across the US, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit netlogistik.com.