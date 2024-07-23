Hiab launches WALTCO MDV liftgate series for hassle-free dock loading and distribution.

Long lasting liftgate with lower energy consumption

The MDV liftgates are available in 3,000 or 4,000 lbs. lifting capacities and several

platform sizes. All models in the series have a low weight, reducing the carbon

emission footprint of the product and the vehicle energy consumption.

Designed with fewer moving parts for reduced maintenance requirements, such as

the dual cylinder hydraulic system without chains and sprockets. The high quality

construction uses standard galvanised steel columns and an aluminium platform to

prevent corrosion for long lasting lift gates.

“The WALTCO MDV liftgate series offers the perfect balance between lifting capacity

and low weight. It is easy and quick to operate safely, especially where a loading

dock is present. The lower weight reduces carbon emissions for the product and

reduces the energy consumption of the long lasting liftgate, making it a more

sustainable choice for our customers,” says Fin Moore, Product Manager, Tail Lifts,

Hiab.