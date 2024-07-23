Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Hiab launches WALTCO MDV liftgate series for hassle-free dock loading and distribution.

July 23, 2024
Long lasting liftgate with lower energy consumption
The MDV liftgates are available in 3,000 or 4,000 lbs. lifting capacities and several
platform sizes. All models in the series have a low weight, reducing the carbon
emission footprint of the product and the vehicle energy consumption.
Designed with fewer moving parts for reduced maintenance requirements, such as
the dual cylinder hydraulic system without chains and sprockets. The high quality
construction uses standard galvanised steel columns and an aluminium platform to
prevent corrosion for long lasting lift gates.
“The WALTCO MDV liftgate series offers the perfect balance between lifting capacity
and low weight. It is easy and quick to operate safely, especially where a loading
dock is present. The lower weight reduces carbon emissions for the product and
reduces the energy consumption of the long lasting liftgate, making it a more
sustainable choice for our customers,” says Fin Moore, Product Manager, Tail Lifts,
Hiab.

