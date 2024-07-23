GEODIS Achieves Record Results for Customer Satisfaction

GEODIS continues to make progress in customer relations and is today publishing the results of a satisfaction survey carried out by Ipsos.

- 92% of respondents, GEODIS customers throughout the world, are satisfied with the Group's customer relations.

- The Net Promoter Score (NPS), which assesses customer experience through the likelihood of recommending the service, has risen sharply again, reaching +36 this year, compared with +7 in 2020.

- The survey was remarkable for a record response rate (16.3%), thereby underlining the reliability of the findings.

For the fifth year in succession, GEODIS has collaborated with Ipsos on an evaluation of customer satisfaction, establishing a Net Promoter Score (NPS). Thanks to the many measures taken since 2020 to meet customer needs and demands as effectively as possible, this score has risen steadily in recent years. It now stands at 36, a 29-point increase on the 2020 figure.

To guarantee excellent customer relations, GEODIS has set up dedicated customer relations teams based in France, along with rigorous customer service processes. In 2023, more than 12.5 million emails, 245,600 text messages and 2.4 million phone calls were handled by GEODIS's Distribution and Express customer relations services.

In France, GEODIS can count on a strong territorial network thanks to 110 agencies spread across the country, ensuring in-depth knowledge of customers and local issues and allowing personalized, trust-based relationships to develop. This effort was recognized in 2023, with the award of the AFRC Relation Client 100% France label and Service France Garanti certification, and it is reflected in the results of the survey in France, where 93% of respondents are satisfied.

Key figures:

● In 2024, GEODIS achieved a Net Promoter Score of +36 (compared with +7 in 2020 and +31 in 2023).

● A record response rate to the customer survey, standing at 16.3% worldwide.

● High scores for customer satisfaction: In France, 93% of respondents are satisfied. Worldwide, 92% of respondents are satisfied (of which 62% are very satisfied), and 73% of respondents consider that GEODIS goes to great lengths to solve any problem that arises.

GEODIS – www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in four Lines of Business: Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express Transport, and European Road Network. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and more than 53,000 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 5 in its sector across the world. In 2023, GEODIS generated €11.6 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a member of the SNCF group.