GEP Ecotech MSW Sorting Plant

Efficient municipal solid waste (MSW) management requires advanced technology. GEP Ecotech’s MSW sorting plant is equipped with state-of-the-art machinery designed to optimize the sorting process. Here’s a brief overview of the key equipment used in their plant:

1. Feeding Conveyor

Function: Transports incoming waste to the pre-sorting stage.

Features: Robust design, adjustable speed, heavy-duty construction.

2. Primary Shredder

Function: Reduces waste size for easier handling.

Features: High torque, low speed, replaceable cutting tools.

3. Trommel Screen/Vibrating Screen

Function: Separates shredded waste by size.

Features: Rotating drum or vibrating decks, adjustable settings.

4. Wind Sifter

Function: Separates light materials (plastics, paper) from heavier ones (metals, glass).

Features: Precision airflow control, energy-efficient, enclosed system.

5. Magnetic Separator

Function: Extracts ferrous metals.

Features: Powerful magnets, adjustable magnetic field, easy maintenance.

6. Eddy Current Separator

Function: Separates non-ferrous metals (aluminum, copper).

Features: High-frequency magnetic rotor, adjustable settings, durable construction.

7. Baling Press

Function: Compacts sorted materials into dense bales.

Features: High compression force, automated tying, safety features.

GEP Ecotech’s MSW sorting plant integrates advanced machinery to maximize efficiency and resource recovery, contributing to sustainable waste management. GEP can flexibly configure the MSW sorting plant equipment according to customer requirements. You are welcome to contact us for more equipment details.