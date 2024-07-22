UPS to buy Mexican express delivery firm

Parcel delivery giant UPS Inc. has agreed to acquire the Mexican express delivery company Estafeta, saying the deal will help businesses take advantage of mega-trends like the Mexican manufacturing boom, global supply chain shifts, and North American trade growth.

The acquisition is an evolution of a commercial agreement established between the two companies in 2020. According to UPS, when the two companies are combined, customers will be able to rely on UPS’s integrated solutions that link small package, healthcare logistics, and end-to-end supply chain solutions.

“Global supply chains are shifting, Mexico's role in global trade is growing, and Mexican SMB and manufacturing sectors are looking for reliable access to the US market,” UPS CEO Carol Tomé said in a release. “There is no better way to capitalize on these trends than by combining the size and scale of UPS with Estafeta. As the shift to nearshoring continues, our combined business will give customers in Mexico unprecedented access to global markets with seamless service and greater efficiency.”

Based in Cuauhtémoc, Mexico City, 45-year old Estafeta calls itself “The Red Force” and says it was the first company to offer door-to-door courier and parcel services in Mexico.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.