TCA names for-hire carrier as its first Mexican member

In the latest sign of the increasingly tight relationship between U.S. and Mexican supply chains, freight trucking trade group the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) today said it has accepted for-hire carrier Olympic Transport as its first carrier member from Mexico.

The news follows a wave of U.S. logistics sector companies expanding or opening offices in Mexico as the central American nation last year surpassed China to become the U.S.’s largest trading partner.

Last week, the less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation company XPO said it was expanding its services in Mexico, following similar moves all in 2024 by Swiss freight forwarder Kuehne+Nagel, logistics services provider DP World, supply chain management provider Echo Global Logistics, transportation service provider Ryder System Inc., freight broker Arrive Logistics, and 3PL BlueGrace Logistics.

According to Alexandria, Virginia-based TCA, the expansion underscores its role as a “truly North American” trade association that actively serves members across Mexico, the U.S., and Canada. "We are thrilled to welcome Olympic Transport to the TCA family. Their inclusion not only marks a significant milestone in our association's history but also strengthens our position as a dynamic North American trade association,” Jim Ward, President of TCA, said in a release. “With Olympic Transport, we enhance our advocacy and representation of carriers across all of North America, ensuring a more connected and efficient cross-border trucking landscape."

Monterrey, Mexico-based Olympic Transport offers cross-border logistics and regulatory-compliant services across North America, operating terminals in Nuevo Laredo, Monclova, and Queretaro, Mexico, and in Laredo and San Antonio, Texas. "Joining the TCA is a proud moment for all of us at Olympic Transport. This partnership signifies our commitment to enhancing the efficiency and safety of North America's freight transportation network,” Olympic Transport CEO Fernando Paez said in a release. “We look forward to contributing to and benefiting from TCA's extensive resources and advocacy efforts, further enabling our growth and operational excellence across borders."