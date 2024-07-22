Accenture to acquire German cloud data specialist

Consulting firm Accenture will expand its supply chain practice through another acquisition, announcing today that it has agreed to acquire a German SAP-focused management and technology consulting firm called Camelot Management Consultants.

Accenture said the move would enhance its SAP and AI-driven supply chain capabilities, helping clients build the intelligent and resilient supply chains that today's business landscape demands.

In other recent mergers this year alone, Accenture bought the Japanese cloud data specialist Open Stream Holding Co., invested in the humanoid robot maker Sanctuary AI, acquired the Dutch supply chain consultancy and Oracle business partner Flo Group, and bought the strategic sourcing and procurement service provider Insight Sourcing.

Now, Mannheim, Germany-based Camelot will bring new expertise in analytics, data strategy, and modernization, helping organizations build a strong foundation for accelerating the adoption of AI, the company said.

“Today, we are seeing a surge in demand for data and analytics services in supply chain management, strongly driven by increased market volatility and the need for companies to make their logistics more efficient,” Tobias Regenfuss, Technology lead Austria, Switzerland and Germany, Accenture, said in a release. “With our acquisition of Camelot, we will further enhance our capabilities and services to help our clients use technology to address complex and pressing business needs and drive additional value.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.