Trade groups keep business focus despite political surprise

As business trade groups process the political ripples caused by President Joe Biden’s decision Sunday to drop out of the 2024 race for the White House, several organizations today said the news would not change their focus on advocating for foundational issues affecting supply chain operations.

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) praised Biden for his legacy of supporting business issues such as distributing covid vaccines, reopening the economy after the pandemic, passing the bipartisan infrastructure law, passing the CHIPS and Science Act, and providing incentives for domestic energy development.

However, the group also said it would continue advocating for its core issues with the next administration, whoever wins the race in November. “For manufacturers, our focus has been and will remain on policy—not politics, personality or process. So while the commentary and coverage will likely focus on campaigns and candidates, we are focused on what we can still achieve,” NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons said in a release. “We have seen significant manufacturing job growth in recent years, and there are now more manufacturing jobs in America than at any point since 2008. We will continue working with President Biden until he passes the torch to the next commander in chief.”

Likewise, the Main Street Alliance, which represents small business owners, reiterated its support for expanded access to financial resources, a level playing field in dealing with corporate giants, employee support such as paid leave and affordable healthcare, and sustainable practices such as green technologies.

“We thank President Biden for his vision of an America where small businesses get a fair shot. His efforts have laid the groundwork for the change millions of citizens need,” Richard Trent, Executive Director of Main Street Alliance, said in a release. “But what we also know is...Main Street is not dropping out of the race. Main Street defenders will continue fighting every day to restore local communities and uplift local economies. Our small businesses are the heartbeat of this country, driving new job creation, supporting local suppliers, and creating vibrant, thriving neighborhoods."















