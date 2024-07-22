Collins Aerospace Streamlines Supply Chain with DHL Supply Chain

Westerville, OH, July 22, 2024 – In a strategic move to propel operational efficiency , Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has partnered with DHL Supply Chain, the global leader in contract logistics. This partnership will optimize operations across the United States and Canada.

The aerospace industry thrives on a complex network of suppliers and distributors. DHL believes this partnership addresses the critical need for a streamlined and transparent logistics solution with DHL Supply Chain providing a customized Lead Logistics Partner (LLP) solution powered by Oracle Transportation Management System (OTMS). Built entirely from the ground up, this solution will manage outbound logistics from 41 production sites and inbound logistics from a network of over 2,500 suppliers.

“This partnership exemplifies our commitment to empower our clients to achieve their strategic goals,” said Jim Monkmeyer, President of Transportation, DHL Supply Chain.

DHL’s goal is to help Collins empower better decision-making, improve inventory management, and ultimately, accelerate production timelines. Optimized transportation routes and reduced waste will help minimize the environmental impact of the aerospace company's operations.

By entrusting their logistics operations to DHL Supply Chain, Collins Aerospace can focus on its core competencies – innovating and building the future of aerospace technology.