Trucking Industry’s Only Cybersecurity Conference Set in Cleveland

The National Motor Freight Traffic Association, Inc. (NMFTA™) announced today this year’s Cybersecurity Conference, is set for October 27-29 in Cleveland, OH. As North America’s premier cybersecurity event for the trucking industry, security professionals will have a unique opportunity to learn, network, and gain valuable insights from leading experts and peers.

This year, NMFTA is proud to showcase two fireside chats which will feature prominent industry experts.

During the “Fireside Chat: Recent Hacks, Lessons Learned, and the New Reality” session, attendees will hear from the following experts who have been in the trenches of a cyberattack:

• Todd Florence, chief information officer for Estes Express Lines;

• Mike Zupon, vice president of technology for Ward Transport & Logistics Corp.; and

• Erika Voss, Ph.D., vice president of information security for DAT Freight & Analytics.

Florence, Zupon, and Voss will share first-hand experiences and offer practical advice for trucking executives navigating the complex world of cybersecurity, and the new realities of leading in this new era of building a cyber-resilient trucking operation.

Additionally, Daragh Mahon, executive vice president and chief information officer for Werner Enterprises, will share innovative strategies that not only protect businesses from cyber threats but also enhance the customer experience which is critical to standing out from others in the trucking industry during the “Fireside Chat: Present and Future of Cybersecurity in Trucking.”

“As the only national event focused exclusively on cybersecurity issues for the freight industry, this is NMFTA’s annual conference to merge all parts of the trucking security ecosystem,” said Debbie Sparks, executive director for NMFTA. “We’ve secured leading cybersecurity, trucking, and supply chain experts — and even a representative from the White House’s Office of the National Cyber Director — to discuss cybersecurity resiliency this October. As hackers frequently utilize phishing scams to gain access to a carrier’s enterprise system, we cannot overlook threats aimed directly at the trucks themselves. This event gives professionals an opportunity to learn more about example scenarios and strategies to implement.”

According to a recent 2024 IBM report, the trucking industry was the eighth most (cyber) attacked industry last year. From ransomware assaults to data breaches and truck hacking, the current landscape is constantly evolving, resulting in the demand for collaborative action and research.

During the NMFTA Cybersecurity Conference, attendees will:

• Sharpen their skills and enhance their knowledge through workshops, panel discussions, and featured presentations;

• Participate in a Business Continuity Tabletop Exercise and work as a team to discuss roles and responses through one or more example scenarios;

• Partake in networking opportunities to connect with industry peers, thought leaders, and security specialists; and

• Stay informed about emerging threats and vulnerabilities.

The conference will also feature industry experts from: The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Airiam, Char49, Checkmarx, Colorado State University, Condition Zebra, Lightfoot Labs, Johanson Transportation Services, and Marsh. Further information on speakers and sponsorship opportunities can be found by visiting www.nmftacyber.com.

The conference will also provide a unique opportunity for industry suppliers who serve the trucking industry to have direct time with executive-level decisionmakers in the industry. All media are also welcome to attend at no charge. To learn about sponsorship opportunities or to register as media, contact Marli Hall, director of public relations for NMFTA at marli.hall@nmfta.org.