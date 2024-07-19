Planiform Partners with Fashion Industry Leader to implement a new Garment Sorter

Planiform, a leading provider of garment handling solutions, today announced a new project with a prominent fashion industry leader to implement a customized garment sorter solution. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in optimizing garment sorting processes for large-scale fashion operations.

To meet the unique demands of its client, Planiform’s engineering team leveraged advanced computer simulation technology at its Innovation Center to develop a tailored garment sorter solution. This approach ensured optimal throughput rates and seamless garment processing.

“We are thrilled to partner with a global fashion leader on this groundbreaking project,” said Gabriel St-Jean, CEO of Planiform. “This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency and productivity in the fashion industry.”

The new garment sorting system is comprised of 56 stations in its initial phase, capable of processing an impressive 68,000 items per day. Upon completion of the second phase, the system will expand to 108 stations, handling over 130,000 items daily with an average throughput of 7,000 items per hour.

Planiform’s custom-engineered garment sorters are designed to enhance operational efficiency, reduce labor costs, and improve overall order fulfillment. By working closely with its clients, Planiform delivers tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of each business.

