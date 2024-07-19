Robust Demand For Goods Industry-Wide Due To A Rise In E-Commerce Is Driving The Demand For Air Freight

The air freight services category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2030. In 2022, the Asia Pacific region accounted for 32.4% of the total category share.

Due to increasing belly freight capacity in passenger aircraft, the air cargo capacity increased by 9.9% year-on-year. Leaders in this sector including DHL Group, Qatar Airways, British Airways, and Delta Airlines aim to use at least 10% sustainable aviation fuels by 2030. For instance, in March 2023, BP, the parent company of Air BP, announced the sale of its ISCC EU sustainable aviation fuel to LATAM Group, one of Latin America’s biggest airlines.

Key Suppliers: @DHL Group @UPS @FedEx Corporation @Kuehne and Nagel @Qatar Airways @United Airlines @Delta Airlines @Singapore Airlines @CargoLux Airlines International S.A. @American Airlines @Etihad Airways @Lufthansa @All Nippon Airways @Emirates @Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd. @DSV @DB Schenker

