CMA CGM launches plan to improve logistics with Google AI

Logistics solution provider CMA CGM is launching a plan to use artificial intelligence (AI) from Google to empower its employees’ decision-making, and to “revolutionize” shipping by enhancing efficiency, responsiveness, and adaptability to market fluctuations and disruptions.

The French company says its approach will result in faster and more responsive customer service. It would also help to optimize vessel routes, container handling, and inventory management to ensure efficient and timely delivery of goods while minimizing costs and carbon footprints.

One of the first applications will be at Ceva Logistics, the company’s logistics arm, which will pioneer a data-driven approach focused on warehouse smart management aimed at better operating its 110 million square feet of warehouse space. Creating a “smart management tool” built on Google technology will allow Ceva Logistics to better anticipate and plan its operations thanks to an enhanced volume & demand forecasting, CMA CGM said.

According to CMA CGM, the initiative follows on previous technology investments such as its recent launch of its Tangram learning and innovation center for employee training. Other examples include CMA CGM’s investment in Mistral AI, PoolSide, and Dataiku, as well as the launch of open science lab, Kyutai, the company said.

“By combining CMA CGM’s deep expertise in shipping and logistics with Google's AI tools and secure infrastructure we can help CMA CGM digitally transform its own operations and those of its customers. This partnership is a prime example of how AI can assist employees, improve outcomes for customers, and revolutionize industries," Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said in a release.





