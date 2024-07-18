Port of Los Angeles container volume is up 14% at mid-year point

June TEU total comes in just below same month last year, as U.S. retailers begin import surge for fall fashion, Halloween, and year-end holiday items.

July 18, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
The Port of Los Angeles handled a “healthy” volume of shipping containers in June, keeping it 14% ahead of its mid-year statistics in 2023, even though its monthly total of 827,757 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) came less than 1% below the same month last year.

“The U.S. economy continues to be the primary driver of our cargo volume and I expect to see that continue in the months ahead,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said in a release. “We have ample capacity on our docks to efficiently handle more goods as retailers and e-commerce outlets begin to move fall fashion, Halloween, and year-end holiday items through the supply chain.”

By the numbers, June 2024 loaded imports landed at 428,753 TEUs, a 1.5% drop compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 122,515 TEUs, an increase of 13% compared to last year. June marked the 13th consecutive month of year-over-year export gains in Los Angeles.

The Port also processed 276,489 empty containers, a 4.5% decrease compared to 2023. Overall, the Port has moved 4,731,491 TEUs the first six months of 2024, a 14% increase over the 2023 mark of 4,137,379 TEUs.
 

 

 

 

 

