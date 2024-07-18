Toyota Material Handling Lifts Communities Nationwide

COLUMBUS, Ind. (July 18, 2024) – Toyota Material Handling and its nationwide network of dealers showcased its commitment to improving their local communities during the company’s annual ‘Lift the Community Day’. Since 2021, Toyota associates have participated in an annual day-long philanthropic event near Toyota’s Columbus, Indiana, headquarters. This year the initiative expanded to include participation from Toyota’s dealers, increasing the impact on communities throughout the U.S.

On July 1, 324 Toyota associates completed 2,300 volunteer hours during the event. In addition to the impact on the Columbus community, associates from 10 dealerships and Toyota’s Heavy Duty division participated in their own volunteer efforts, making this a nationwide philanthropic event.

“Participating in ‘Lift the Community Day’ is not only important to our associates, but it is important to upholding Toyota’s core values,” said Tracy Stachniak, Toyota Material Handling Vice President of Human Resources. “Our business has the resources and compassion to be a philanthropic leader and make a significant impact not only in our local community but throughout North America. We were eager to expand this event to dealers and look forward to driving further change throughout our communities.”

‘Lift the Community Day’ exemplifies Toyota’s founding principle to contribute to society and ‘help people carry the load’ by promoting a compassionate environment. This year, associates and dealers supported more than 30 local non-profit organizations and programs throughout five Indiana counties and in 11 states across the country. These efforts resulted in an economic impact exceeding $84,685.

Corporate social responsibility is central to Toyota’s culture, reflecting the company’s core values: be faithful to duties and create a home-like atmosphere. Toyota fosters numerous community-focused relationships, including corporate partnerships with the American Red Cross, United Way and Anchor House, an Indiana nonprofit providing housing initiatives, employment resources and nutritional assistance.

“We are incredibly grateful for the unwavering support and dedication of the volunteers from Toyota,” said Grace Kestler, Executive Director of The Arc of Bartholomew County. “Their commitment to our cause has been invaluable, and their contributions have made a significant impact on our efforts. With their expertise and hard work, they played a crucial role in our renovation project. We deeply appreciate the partnership with Toyota and thank them for being an essential part of our mission to support individuals with disabilities, helping us create a more inclusive and brighter future for our community."

Toyota provides each associate with paid community service hours to volunteer with various organizations. Throughout the year, Toyota sponsors and organizes volunteer activities on and off its campus. In 2023, Toyota associates donated 11,765 hours to support local organizations, contributing to a total economic impact of $745,721.

About Toyota Material Handling

Toyota Material Handling offers material handling products and solutions, including forklifts, reach trucks, order pickers, pallet jacks, container handlers, automated guided vehicles, and tow tractors, along with aerial work platforms, fleet management services, and advanced automation engineering and design. Toyota’s commitment to quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, the hallmark of the Toyota Production System, extends throughout more than 230 locations across North America. With access to an industry-leading lineup of material handling products, Toyota dealers are uniquely positioned to help solve wide-ranging challenges in warehousing and distribution. Built for every application, Toyota can provide the most complete set of solutions for material handling, automation, energy, advanced logistics, and warehouse optimization. For more information or to learn more, visit ToyotaForklift.com.