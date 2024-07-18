Avnet Launches New Brand to Consolidate Embedded Compute Options

PHOENIX – Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT) announces the launch of a new product brand Tria™ and corresponding business called Tria Technologies to consolidate its compute design and manufacturing. The Tria brand will be the new name for embedded compute boards, systems and associated design and manufacturing services at Avnet.

“The new brand embodies Avnet’s unique ability to deliver standalone modular embedded compute solutions in a world where OEMs are increasingly looking to move from their own chip-down manufacturing to part- or full- pre-made embedded compute platforms,” said Thomas Staudinger, president of Embedded Solutions, Avnet. “It brings together all of Avnet’s compute design and manufacturing capabilities under one brand.”

The Tria Technologies team will design and manufacture standard embedded compute products, and will make custom designs for customer projects. Tria products and services get customers from design to mass production in much shorter time, with improved products and reduced risk to their business model. The Tria modules can be used “as-is” in a product design, or as a starting point for customization. The modules unlock huge computing potential for OEMs that would otherwise have to either start from scratch, or compromise in product design by using an off-the-shelf compute product.

“Tria products and services add significant value for Avnet customers and are a differentiator for the company’s supplier partners,” said Phil Gallagher, Avnet CEO. “As more OEMs look to offload risk and outsource complex manufacturing, they are moving to a modular approach with minimal compromise in size or capability. Avnet, through Tria, is uniquely positioned to help customers deliver on this strategy.”

The Tria brand represents design and manufacturing capabilities and teams all over the world, including the Americas, Europe and Asia. It builds on Avnet’s established market-leading embedded compute and advanced applications solutions, with in-house design and manufacturing campuses in Europe and extended design and manufacturing capabilities in North America and Asia.

“By bringing these teams together under one new global brand, Avnet is addressing a need we see from our customers for comprehensive embedded compute and system design and manufacturing solutions,” explained Staudinger. “Tria represents a step change in what OEMs can achieve in their product design by making it easier to leverage the latest technology and get ahead of the competition.”

The business will build on decades of experience delivering compute and system design services for OEMs on every continent, putting its technology into everything from medical devices to household appliances for globally recognized brand names. Tria’s compute modules have won accolades and recognition across the industry, collaborating closely with partners including Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. The business will remain a wholly owned subsidiary of Avnet, connected to Avnet’s global distribution network and collaborating with Avnet’s other solutions businesses.

For more information, please visit: www.Tria-technologies.com

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for more than a century. We support customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com.

Follow Avnet on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/Avnet

Connect with Avnet on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/AvnetInc

Connect with Avnet on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/avnet

*Trademarks and brands are the property of their respective owners.