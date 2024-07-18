Leading the Charge: Top e-Truck Operators in Europe Announced by e-Embarque Initiative

Schindellegi, Switzerland – July 18, 2024 – Log-hub, in collaboration with K2 Mobility and WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management, announces the latest update to the e-Embarque initiative’s ranking of Europe's leading e-truck operators. This ranking highlights the top logistics companies leading the charge in electrifying their fleets and reducing carbon emissions.

The e-Embarque initiative aims to accelerate the electrification and decarbonization of heavy electric vehicle fleets in the logistics industry through knowledge sharing, best practices, and connecting like-minded professionals and potential partners.

Top 3 e-Truck Operators in Europe:

1. Schenker – Leading the way with an impressive fleet of 300 electric trucks, Schenker continues to set the standard for sustainability in logistics.

2. Asko – With 145 electric trucks, Asko is making significant strides in transforming its logistics operations towards a greener future.

3. DFDS – Operating 125 electric trucks, DFDS is a key player in the push for sustainable transport solutions in Europe.

This updated ranking reflects the ongoing efforts, progress and commitment of these companies to adopt electric mobility and reduce their environmental impact. It provides valuable insights into the industry’s shift towards sustainability.

The full ranking list of European heavy-duty e-truck operators is available for download in the e-Embarque LinkedIn group. We encourage all stakeholders in the logistics sector to access the list and gain insights into the advancements in electric vehicle adoption.

To foster collaboration and the exchange of ideas, we invite you to join our LinkedIn group, e-Embarque. Here, industry professionals can engage in discussions, share experiences, and stay updated on the latest trends and developments in e-mobility for logistics.

About e-Embarque: The e-Embarque initiative is a joint effort by Log-hub, K2 Mobility, and WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management. It aims to overcome the challenges of electric mobility adoption in the logistics sector by combining technological and scientific expertise, industry experience, and robust networks.

Through activities such as knowledge sharing, research insights, open discussions, route optimization and other guides, e-Embarque empowers logistics companies to transition to electric vehicles and achieve their sustainability goals.

For more information about the initiative and to download the full ranking list, please visit our LinkedIn group, e-Embarque.

About the partners

Headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland, Log-hub is a leading provider of AI-based Supply Chain Apps and expert data, analytics, and AI services dedicated to supply chain optimization. With a focus on turning supply chain data into actionable insights, Log-hub empowers businesses to achieve operational excellence, cost reduction, and sustainability enhancement. For more information about Log-hub, its apps, and its services, please visit https://log-hub.com/ or contact support@log-hub.com.

K2 Mobility GmbH is a Software-as-a-Service company based in Potsdam, Germany, that provides dynamic and integrated charge-planning and energy management solutions to fleet operators with heavy electric vehicles. Its PANION software suite is being used by market leading logistics and public transportation companies around the world. For more information about K2 Mobility GmbH and its PANION software suite, please visit https://k2mobility.com/ or contact info@k2mobility.com.

WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management is an internationally oriented, privately financed business school with university status located in Vallendar and Düsseldorf, Germany. WHU’s high level of research competence is the result of a focus on three fundamental research principles: quality, internationality, and relevance for teaching and practice. For more information about WHU and the Chair of Logistics Management under Professor Stefan Spinler, please visit https://www.whu.edu/